PETALING JAYA, Feb 12 — The Malaysian government and political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda have been ordered by the court to pay over RM9 million to the family of slain Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu, pending an ongoing appeal over a civil court ruling in 2022.

Shah Alam High Court judicial commissioner M Sumathi ruled that the payments be made into the stakeholder account of Altantuya’s father Shaariibuu Setev’s solicitors within 30 days.

In her ruling, Sumathi said both the Malaysian government and Abdul Razak are to pay RM4,702,054.80 (half of the total judgment sum plus interest to date) each until disposal of their present appeal at the Court of Appeal.

She also granted a conditional stay on the 2022 civil court ruling ordering the government and three others to pay damages to Altantuya’s family over her death in 2006.

Sumathi’s decision was confirmed by Shaariibuu’s counsel Sangeet Kaur Deo.

The court also ordered both the Malaysian government and Razak to pay costs of RM25,000.

The appeals are scheduled to be heard on May 19.

It was previously reported that Shaariibuu wanted to enforce the payment of the sum — through the filing of a judgement debtor summons — after the court found Abdul Razak and the government — through its two former policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar — liable over the woman’s death.

Both Azilah and Sirul were found guilty and sentenced to death for her murder.

Last year, the Federal Court commuted Azilah’s death sentence and imposed a 40-year sentence on him. The apex court also ordered that he receive 12 strokes of the rotan.

Sirul is currently living in Australia following his release from detention in 2023.