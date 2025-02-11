SINGAPORE, Feb 11 — The construction method for the 1,000-megawatt (MW) undersea electricity transmission project from Sarawak to Singapore is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of this year, according to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He also expects this to be followed by a conditional agreement between Malaysia and Singapore.

“We are still in discussions on the construction method for the cable. I anticipate that these discussions will be concluded within the first quarter of this year, followed by the potential signing of an agreement between Malaysia and Singapore,” he said, as reported by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Earlier, he delivered a public lecture at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, here.

Abang Johari said the matter was also deliberated during a bilateral meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong.

He said that the installation of the undersea cable involves various technical aspects, including procurement and deployment, given that only three such undersea cables exist worldwide.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said that in his meeting with Singapore’s Foreign Minister, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, they discussed the establishment of a Singapore Consulate-General office in Kuching, Sarawak.

Abang Johari had previously stated that the setting up of the Consulate-General office was agreed upon during the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat in 2023.

“The State Secretary will identify a location. Additionally, discussions were held on collaboration between Malaysia and Singapore, particularly between Sarawak and Singapore,” he said. — Bernama