BAYAN LEPAS, Feb 11 — A total of 396 employees at the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) are set to receive bonuses ranging from one to six months’ salary, marking the highest payout in the corporation’s history.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), PDC’s CEO, Datuk Aziz Bakar, announced that the bonuses are a result of the corporation’s unprecedented profit of over RM500 million in 2024, representing its most successful year to date.

He added that the bonuses, scheduled for distribution this month, will be allocated based on individual performance.

“The bonus will be allocated according to each employee’s performance. Some will receive one or two months’ salary, while top performers could receive up to five or six months.

“However, only around 10 per cent of employees will qualify for the five or six-month category, as this is strictly based on individual performance,” he was quoted as saying at a Chinese New Year Open House yesterday. The event was also attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Aziz revealed that the Bakat Baru Madani affordable housing project had received planning approval on February 6, completing the approval process in just 36 days, which was faster than the initial target of 42 days, NST reported.

He explained that, as this was the first project of its kind in Penang, the main challenge had been ensuring all conditions were fulfilled to secure swift approval, adding that the groundbreaking ceremony was expected to take place around March.

Meanwhile, Chow stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had personally emphasised the need for the project to be implemented quickly.

“The prime minister set this target because he strongly hopes that such projects can be implemented in Penang to provide housing for the people, as well as for those who choose to work and contribute to the state’s development,” he told NST.