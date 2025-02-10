KUCHING, Feb 10 — Two businessmen remanded last week to assist with investigations into bribery involving the alleged monopoly of government department projects in Sarawak were released on bail today.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali ordered one of the suspects to be released on bail of RM50,000 with two local sureties, while the other was granted RM10,000 bail with one local surety.

It is understood that another businessman and a Vietnamese woman, who were also remanded on February 5, were released earlier on RM10,000 bail with one local surety each.

The four individuals were among eight arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Kuching, Sibu, and Miri during a special operation on February 4.

Earlier reports said preliminary investigations indicated that the monopoly had been active since 2006, with contractors allegedly permitting the use of their licences in exchange for commissions of up to 10 per cent of the project value.

During the operation, MACC also seized a Proton X70, approximately RM450,000 in cash, and jewellery. — The Borneo Post