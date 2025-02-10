KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Two Taiwanese nationals pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of trafficking in firearms and possessing 900 rounds of ammunition last month.

According to the first charge, Cheng Ming Hung, 26, and Hsueh Chun Ta, 33, were jointly accused of trafficking in 14 pistols and a submachine gun, without a valid permit, at a house in Desa ParkCity, Sentul, at 5.30 pm on Jan 16.

The charge, framed under Section 7(2) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a prison sentence of between 30 and 40 years and six strokes of the cane if convicted.

They were also charged with possessing an imitation ‘five-seven MK2P’ gun and two empty magazines without a valid reason at the same location, time, and date.

The charge, under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, provides for a maximum one-year imprisonment and a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

For the third charge, they were accused of possessing 14 pistols, a submachine gun, and 900 rounds of ammunition without a valid permit at the same time, location, and date, under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1971, read together with Section 34 of the same act, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and six strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin did not grant bail to the accused, citing that the offences were non-bailable, and set March 12 for the case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip prosecuted, while both accused were unrepresented. — Bernama