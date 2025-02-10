PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing him as a true friend who stood by him in times of adversity.

In a welcoming speech delivered after Erdogan was conferred an honorary degree by Universiti Malaya here, Anwar said the Turkish president was one of few world leaders who offered a helping hand at a time when he claimed to be the subject of political persecution.

The Turkish president, seen as a political maverick who catapulted to power after spending four months in prison, is here for an official two-day work visit starting today, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan, whom Anwar endearingly described as his “sister”.

“I would be remiss if I do not make a reference to my personal friendship with Erdogan and my dear sister Emine. It is a friendship built not on convenience but on steadfast solidarity,” Anwar said.

“In times of personal adversities, long periods, Erdogan, sister Emine and family, had extended her hands to me, Azizah and the family when many turned away (that was) your support, Erdogan, my brother.”

Anwar has always held Erdogan in high esteem, often referring to the AKP leader as an influential figure in the Islamic world, particularly for the latter’s vocal support for the Palestinian cause.

In 2008, Anwar, the opposition leader at the time, was allowed protection at the Turkish Embassy here, as he sought refuge from sodomy accusations he said were fabricated by the government. Anwar recalled the period in his speech, saying the help Erdogan offered was testament of their genuine friendship.

“Your support during the most calamitous and difficult period was neither perfunctory or designed for political expediency,” the prime minister said.

“No. It was an expression of genuine fraternity, friendship, love and compassion. So, president Erdogan, I’ve never forgotten,” Anwar added.

Analysts said the enduring bond between Anwar and Erdogan, first developed when both were nascent but influential actors of the global Islamic intelligentsia, has helped bolster bilateral ties between the two countries.

Erdogan had described Malaysia as a key strategic partner ahead of his two-day official visit, reaffirming Turkiye’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

Tomorrow, he is expected to witness the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and attend a Malaysia-Turkey business forum. Turkiye was the eight’s largest trading partner in 2024.

Erdogan said, in a lecture delivered after Anwar spoke, that both countries share deep-rooted and close relations.

“For us, Malaysia is one of the leading countries in its region with its population of nearly 35 million, dynamic economy and qualified human resources,” he said.

“We aim to develop our relations based on a vision of technological cooperation and joint production. We have reached the stage of reaping the fruits of this vision.”