KUCHING, Feb 10 — The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) has retracted a zoning notice for separate alcohol and non-alcohol dining areas at the popular Topspot Food Court, located on Level 6 of UTC Kuching.

In a statement today, SEDC said they acknowledged the concerns raised by the public regarding this implementation.

SEDC said both it and its subsidiary, SEDC Permata Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Permata Carpark Sdn Bhd), were aware of the recent discussion on social media regarding the zoning arrangement at Topspot Food Court.

“Considering these discussions, the management has decided to put the notice on hold. We will retract the notice and conduct further engagements with the relevant parties to ensure any final decision takes into account the best interests of everyone. Any updates on this matter will be communicated transparently to the public,” it said.

It said it received a proposal from the Sarawak Islamic Department (Jais) in November 2024 recommending separate zoning for alcohol and non-alcohol dining areas.

Following further discussions with the tenants there, SEDC said an agreement was reached and finalised in December 2024.

It pointed out this was part of ongoing efforts to enhance the dining experience for all patrons by ensuring the space accommodates diverse preferences.

As a result, it said Topspot Food Court Management introduced a zoning arrangement that divided the Food Court into two distinct areas, namely the Alcohol-Free Zone and a General Dining Zone.

The Alcohol-Free Zone was designated for customers who prefer a dining environment without alcohol, while the General Dining Zone catered to those who wish to enjoy a broader selection of beverage options in a designated area.

According to SEDC, this structured approach was aimed to balance the needs of various patrons while maintaining the unique characteristic of Topspot Food Court as one of Kuching’s most popular dining destinations.

“However, we acknowledge the concerns raised by members of the public regarding this implementation.

“SEDC Permata Sdn Bhd remains committed to continuously improving our facilities and ensuring that Topspot Food Court remains a welcoming space for all. We highly value community feedback and remain open to discussions on ways to further enhance the overall experience at our establishments,” it added. — The Borneo Post