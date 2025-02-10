KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — A school that allowed the entry of a financial consulting company, now under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for corruption and money laundering, is alleged to have received at least RM1,000, reportedly as a donation or development aid from the company.

According to Berita Harian, a source disclosed that the company’s modus operandi resembles a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, offering to assist schools by pledging donations of at least RM1,000.

This action violates regulations set by the Ministry of Education (MOE), which has since launched an investigation into the matter.

BH also reported that school staff, including teachers, were offered RM50 to complete a survey conducted by a company posing as a provider of knowledge-sharing services, training, or financial management workshops.

The company’s activities were exposed by the MACC through Ops Sky, with further investigations revealing that a group of teachers was among thousands of civil servants lured by offers of financial loans, ultimately becoming burdened with excessive debt.

The source revealed that the syndicate is exploiting the financial needs of schools, particularly in rural areas, to gain access under the guise of offering financial knowledge. They claim to offer financial freedom workshops and, similar to a CSR programme, promise at least RM1,000 in funds for the school.

The syndicate also conducts surveys for school staff, offering RM50 as a reward. This is believed to be a tactic to recruit participants for their programmes, eventually arranging financial loans.

“Those with existing debts are likely to be lured into this so-called ‘debt-free’ programme, as the syndicate promises to settle their debts,” the source told BH.

The source further revealed that the company is likely supported by individuals with ties to senior school administrators, some of whom may have used the company’s services themselves.

According to BH, checks revealed social media posts linking the company to school programmes, including images of ‘mock cheques’ being presented. Other posts highlighted financial management briefings for school staff, along with banners featuring three celebrities appointed as ambassadors for the programme.