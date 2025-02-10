MIRI, Feb 10 — A landslide struck Rumah Alin, Sungai Dulang in Suai near Niah last night and damaged the kitchens of nine rooms.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesperson said an emergency call was received on the incident around 8.10pm.

Following the report, a team from Batu Niah fire station was sent to the location approximately 43km away.

“Upon arrival, the operation team conducted monitoring and inspections on the reported landslide at the longhouse that has a total of 21 doors.

“Inspection results showed that the landslide had affected nine out of the 21 doors, causing damage to the kitchen areas,” he said.

The operations team advised residents to remain vigilant due to the unstable soil structure in the area, which could result in further landslides if there is heavy rain. — The Borneo Post