KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — An accessories shop worker was charged in the Sessions Court here today with arson for allegedly setting fire to his wife’s car last week.

Chai Kaw Fung, 26, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Judge Thalha Bachok@Embok Mok, according to a report in Harian Metro today.

According to the charge, he is accused of committing mischief by fire, causing damage to a Toyota Vios belonging to his wife, See Li Jing, 21.

Chai allegedly committed the offence on Jalan Tebrau, heading towards the city centre, at around 10.20pm on February 2.

He was charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison and a possible fine if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu requested that the court set bail at RM20,000, with additional conditions requiring Chai to report to the police once a month, surrender his passport to the court, and refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses.

However, Chai’s lawyer, Goh Sze Han, appealed for a lower bail amount, arguing that RM20,000 was excessive.

“We do not object to the conditions requiring him to report to the police and not contact witnesses, but my client needs his passport to travel to Singapore for work-related stock collection.

“He earns only RM3,000 a month and has to support his two-year-old child as well as his elderly parents,” the lawyer said.

The judge then set bail at RM8,000, with the conditions that Chai report to the police once a month, surrender his passport, and not interfere with prosecution witnesses until the case is resolved.

The case has been set for mention on March 11 for document submission.

A video of the incident went viral last week, showing a man setting fire to a car believed to belong to his wife on Jalan Tebrau.

Johor Baru South District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, said the arson was believed to have been caused by a domestic dispute.

Raub added that the husband of the car’s owner was responsible for the act, which resulted in losses estimated at nearly RM90,000.