PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will undertake a two-day official visit to Malaysia from Monday at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement today, the Foreign Ministry said the visit reaffirms the solid relations between the two nations which continue to advance, premised on long-standing ties, particularly following the elevation of relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in July 2022.

According to the statement, Erdogan will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with Anwar.

Both leaders are expected to review the progress of Malaysia-Turkiye CSP relations, particularly in trade and investment, defence, halal, energy cooperation, disaster management, health, science and technology, and connectivity.

They are also expected to exchange views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest, including Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship, Turkiye’s hosting of the 4th Edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, Islamophobia and the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

“Both leaders will then witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding, Agreement and Notes before addressing the media at a joint press conference. The prime minister will also host a luncheon at the Seri Perdana Complex in honour of President Erdogan,” the statement read.

Malaysia, as the Asean chair in 2025, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional integration and fostering partnerships beyond the region.

The ministry said Türkiye, as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of Asean, is well positioned to play a crucial role in advancing Asean’s economic priorities.

Turkiye became an Asean Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2017, with the Asean-Türkiye Practical Cooperation Areas (2024-2028) serving as a framework for strategic collaborations between Asean and Türkiye.

In 2024, Turkiye was Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner, largest export destination, and fourth-largest import source among West Asia countries.

The total trade between Malaysia and Türkiye was recorded at RM24.13 billion (US$5.28 billion) in 2024, reflecting an 18.7 per cent increase from 2023. — Bernama