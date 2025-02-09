PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — Efforts to strengthen the faith and religious understanding of Muslims in Malaysia, as decreed by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, will be swiftly implemented by agencies under the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said agencies such as the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will collaborate with state Islamic authorities to enhance religious outreach efforts and reinforce Islamic faith.

He added that Jakim is also working closely with the Ministry of National Unity to organise the Harmony Dialogue programme, which promotes interfaith understanding and national unity.

“In addition, the Interfaith Harmony Committee Meeting platform will be utilised to further strengthen harmony and foster interaction between Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Na’im said this in response to Sultan Sharafuddin’s decree regarding the proposal to introduce guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim celebrations.

Yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin firmly opposed the proposal, emphasising that as a multiracial and multi-religious nation, Malaysia must uphold religious tolerance, which should never be compromised.

As the Head of Islam in Selangor, His Royal Highness said the proposed guidelines were ill-timed, especially when Malaysians are actively fostering goodwill among different communities to strengthen national unity.

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged Muslims, particularly in Selangor, to continue to strengthen their faith and reminded all citizens to respect and acknowledge Islam as the religion of the Federation, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution. — Bernama