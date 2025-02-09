KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Police have opened an investigation into a gathering and hunger strike held by several individuals believed to be family members of detainees under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) outside the Sungai Buloh Prison yesterday morning.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief, Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said that police detected the gathering at 8.10am, where approximately 40 to 50 individuals, including children, had assembled while holding banners.

“Initial intelligence suggests that the gathering was organised as the families of Sosma detainees are demanding the government abolish the act. Some of the protesters are believed to have family members currently detained at Sungai Buloh Prison under Sosma,” he said in a statement today.

Following this, Mohd Hafiz said police have initiated an investigation under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, and individuals involved in the gathering are being identified for questioning soon.

He added that the event organisers also face a fine of up to RM10,000 if they failed to submit a notice to the police regarding the gathering.

The public with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Nurliyana Shariffuddin at 010-8435654 or visit the nearest police station.

Media reports yesterday stated that several family members of Sosma detainees began a hunger strike outside Sungai Buloh Prison in protest after their visitation requests were denied, while also calling for the abolition of the act. — Bernama