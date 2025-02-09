KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Johor Zoo’s night safari is set to open by the end of this year, according to state executive councillor Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

The state government has approved RM5 million for phase two of the zoo’s upgrading works, which will begin in the first quarter of the year.

According to The Star, Mohd Jafni said the upgrades will include better facilities, making 80 per cent of the zoo more accessible for the elderly, people with disabilities, and parents with strollers.

“Additionally, we aim to launch the night safari in the fourth quarter of this year,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) is also planning to invest RM10 million to develop a new carpark opposite the zoo to accommodate an increase in visitors.

Authorities are further considering using a parking area near the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque and adding a pedestrian crossing for safer access to the zoo.

Additionally, there are plans to create 200 more parking bays at the Ayer Molek Prison site, which currently serves as the zoo’s main parking area.

MBJB is exploring the possibility of converting the old prison into a weekend night market to complement the night safari.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi previously mooted the night safari as a way to further increase visitors to the state’s zoo.

Johor Zoo, which houses 373 animals from 65 species, has welcomed 500,000 visitors since reopening on August 31 last year following RM9.6 million in upgrades over three years.