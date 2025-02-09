IPOH, Feb 9 — A man was killed and another injured when the container lorry they were in skidded and overturned into a ditch along the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) near the Sungai Lebey rest and service (R&R) area yesterday morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the victim who died in the incident was lorry attendant Mohd Desa Mat Hussein, in his 30s, while the driver sustained injuries.

He said that the department received an emergency call about the accident at 10.40am before personnel from the Gerik fire and rescue station arrived at the scene 20 minutes later.

“Two male victims in their 30s were involved in the accident. The driver had his leg trapped and was injured, while the attendant was thrown out of the lorry and suffered head injuries.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said the firemen managed to extricate the driver, who was taken by a medical team from the Health Ministry for treatment, while the body of the deceased was handed to the police for further action.

He added that the rescue operation ended at 12.50pm. — Bernama