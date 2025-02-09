KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 9 — A former assistant director of SME Corp Terengganu was fined RM16,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to two alternative charges of engaging in business and receiving bribes amounting to RM7,700 in 2015 and 2016.

Judge Mohd Azhar Othman also ordered Halimah Musa Brahim, 47, to serve six months in prison if she fails to settle the fine.

She was accused of engaging in business through NDZ Creative Resources and approving the company’s office cleaning services contracts for SME Corp Terengganu, amounting to RM3,300 and RM4,400, respectively.

The offences were committed between October 1 and December 1, 2015, and between January 12 and November 1, 2016, at the SME Corp Malaysia Terengganu office.

The court imposed a fine of RM8,000 for each charge and, in default three months imprisonment for each fine. Halimah settled the fine.

“May this sentence serve as a lesson to you and others in the future,” said Mohd Azhar in his judgment.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mariah Omar appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Fadhly Yaacob represented Halimah. — Bernama