KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — The Federal Cabinet’s decision to drop the proposed guidelines for Muslims attending events at non-Muslim places of worship is most apt and appropriate.

“It shows that the Federal Unity Government is mindful of the people’s sentiments on racial and religious issues, ” said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah/ Parti Bersatu Sabah Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

“Based on what we read in the media, it was only a proposal, and we understand that discussions are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

“However, in Sabah, we have always embraced our unique spirit of harmony, respect and mutual understanding among all communities,” he added.

The Cabinet has decided that there is no need to create guidelines on Muslim participation in the festive celebrations of other religions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision was made at the Cabinet meeting today and will be presented to Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak as the Chairman of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs.

Joniston also said the unique situation in Sabah and Sarawak, where racial and religious tolerance has always been at the highest level, ought to be recognised.

“It is a known fact that the State government of Sabah recognised Islam as the official religion of Malaysia, but at the state level it has not neglected the needs of non-Muslim religious bodies.

“For example, this year, the Sabah State government allocated a whopping RM70 million for non-Muslim religious bodies, an increase of RM13.25 million compared to the 2024 allocation of RM56.75 million,” he said.

As Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor often emphasises, the State government is committed to and consistently practices a policy of fairness and equality in all aspects to assist people, irrespective of race or religion, in maintaining harmony in the community, he added.

“Sabah Tourism Board (STB), in particular, promotes unity through programmes like Harmony Walk/Run, which covers places of worship (the State Mosque, Sacred Heart Church, the Sikh Gurduwala Temple and the Peak Nam Tung Buddhist Temple which are located not far from each other) to highlight the peaceful coexistence of Sabah’s multi-religious society.

“Open dialogue and consideration for each other’s beliefs have always guided our interactions.

“Sabah’s approach has always been about fostering unity through mutual respect rather than structured guidelines.

“We trust our multireligious and multiracial society in Sabah will continue engaging with one another in a way that upholds our shared values,” said Joniston. — The Borneo Post