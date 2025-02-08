KUALA KRAI, Feb 8 — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in an accident at Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang, near Sungai Sam, yesterday while on their way to a friend’s wedding in Besut, Terengganu.

The deceased have been identified as Muhamad Hakim Mohd Razid and Siti Nabila Draman, while the injured are Siti Nor Najihah Yassin and Nurul Adila Sulaiman, all aged 27.

The Perodua Axia they were travelling in was involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Siti Nor Najihah’s father, Yassin Samsudin, said the victims were heading to the wedding of a friend from their university days at Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP).

“Hakim and his wife, Nurul Adila, stayed at my house after arriving from Sarawak, before departing for Terengganu at 8 am yesterday (Friday). I had a chance to chat with Hakim and advised him to drive carefully,” he said.

Siti Nor Najihah’s sister, Eminursurati, 29, said she was informed of the accident by their father at 7 pm yesterday. She said she immediately left their family home in Bangi, Selangor, with her father and mother, and arrived at Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital at 6.30 am today.

“My sister is still unconscious and is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit due to head injuries and a broken right thigh. My mother sent her a WhatsApp message at 3 pm before the accident, but it went unanswered,” she said. — Bernama