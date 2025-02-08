KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Malaysians to prioritise health and the country’s peace when launching the Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2025 here this evening.

He also called on participants to use the event to foster goodwill and friendship, and to immerse themselves in the sarong culture.

“The culture of wearing sarong is famous in Malay region. So, yes, if you have a sarong wear it. If you don't, no need — what’s important is the spirit,” Anwar said as he donned a type of sarong called the kain pelikat.

A sarong is a large tube or length of fabric, often wrapped around the waist, and worn around Asia.

Anwar then took part in and completed a 3km walk at the event.

The event also featured “best dressed” category, prompting some participants to race in traditional attire.

Also present wereTourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli, and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif.