SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — The Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement today expresses hope that the renewed investigation of Teoh Beng Hock’s death will be different this time around.

Association Chairman Ng Yap Hwa emphasised the importance of the police questioning all individuals involved in the case from 16 years ago, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers who handled the investigation.

“We were disappointed with the investigation 16 years ago, because they investigated towards the angle of suicide, and not murder or homicide.

“After Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he instructed the police to reinvestigate the case, we hope that this time, there will be a difference,” he told reporters at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here.

“We urge the police to conduct this new investigation independently and professionally,” he added.

Earlier, Ng spent approximately two hours with an inspector investigating the case, during which he presented all relevant documents. He said this was to assist the police in reinvestigating the case, as it has been 16 years.

On Wednesday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that the police will utilise 3D Scanner For Crime Scene Reconstruction technology to assist in their renewed investigation.

He said the technology could produce a clearer picture of the location where Teoh was found dead in 2009 digitally.

Shuhaily also shared that five special teams have been set up to conduct investigations since Teoh’s death was reported and based on the latest information, the police would call up over 40 identified witnesses, including witnesses who they believe will not be located as they have returned to their own country.

He expressed optimism that the police would be able to complete their investigation before May and would not hesitate to return to the preliminary investigation if needed.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court had ordered the police on November 21 last year to complete the investigation into Teoh’s death within six months after Appeals Court Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh issued the order allowing the judicial review application by Teoh’s parents.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009 on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam after giving his statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission MACC office at the 14th floor of the same building.