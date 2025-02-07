KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Malaysia has recorded losses exceeding RM260 million to commercial crimes in the first 33 days of 2025, according to the police.

According to the New Straits Times, Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) reported 5,153 cases as of February 2, marking a 26 per cent rise from the 4,088 cases recorded in the same period last year.

Despite the surge in cases, total losses fell by 7 per cent compared to the RM279.8 million lost in early 2024.

Federal CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the financial impact translates to an average daily loss of RM7.88 million.

“Online scams remain the biggest contributor, making up 87.9 per cent of cases and accounting for RM195.3 million, or 75 per cent of total losses,” he was quoted as saying.

Among online scams, telecommunications scams topped the list with 1,988 cases, leading to RM49.6 million in losses. E-commerce scams followed with 912 cases (RM6.2 million), while investment scams caused the highest financial damage at RM125.7 million across 765 cases. Other major categories included bogus loan scams (512 cases, RM3.7 million), e-finance scams (253 cases, RM5.2 million), and love scams (102 cases, RM4.9 million).

Ramli said police have launched 2,443 operations, resulting in 2,523 arrests. So far, 1,315 cases — 26 per cent of those investigated — have been prosecuted.

“More needs to be done, and the public must educate each other on scam tactics,” he added.