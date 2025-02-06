IPOH, Feb 6 — The Perak government will enforce a strict three-day ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol during the Ipoh Thaipusam celebration, with violators facing potential legal action in court.

Perak Human Resources, Health, and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the ban will be imposed from February 10 to 12 along the Thaipusam chariot procession routes, temporary traders’ tents and area surrounding the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh here.

While this is the first time the state has imposed such a ban for Thaipusam, Sivanesan said the authorities will no longer tolerate the act of selling and drinking booze during the auspicious festival in Ipoh.

“The sales and consumption of booze during the festival is not new. It’s an open secret that has been happening.

“We have received many complaints from people on public nuisance due to alcohol consumption during the festival, especially at night.

“So this time the police will not compromise, violators will be caught and be brought to court,” he said.

Sivanesan announced the ban at a press conference after attending the Ipoh Thaipusam Celebration Coordination Meeting at the Perak Daruk Ridzuan Building here.

While noting that there are no special provisions that state consuming alcohol is an offence, Sivanesan said that offenders could still be charged under the Penal Code for causing public nuisance due to the alcohol consumption.

“Police will mobilise personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to monitor this ban,” he added.

Sivanesan said the state is expecting over 350,000 devotees and foreign tourists for this year’s Thaipusam celebration in Ipoh.

“We also advise that those who are unwell to refrain from attending the celebrations and rest at home to prevent the spread of illness, especially with the recent rise in influenza cases,” he added.

Separately, when asked about the proposed guidelines for ceremonies involving Muslims at non-Muslim houses of worship, Sivanesan acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter, noting that there is still room for discussion as it remains a guideline rather than a law.

“Even some Members of Parliament disagree with this. They attend such ceremonies for work, not to participate in religious rituals, so I don’t see it as an offence.

“I personally believe this should first be discussed with the Ministry of National Unity before announcing any guidelines to assess their potential impact on national unity and harmony.

“However, I can't comment on the specifics of the guidelines,” he said.