KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A sports utility vehicle (SUV) nearly fell from the third floor of the parking building at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang yesterday afternoon after reportedly skidding and crashing into an iron fence and part of a concrete wall.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show a Honda WR-V with its front wheels and part of its body hanging over the edge of the building, according to a report published in Berita Harian.

The incident shocked several bystanders at the scene, with some claiming to have heard a loud crash.

“Luckily no one was passing underneath,” wrote TikTok user Fazreennasir, who shared a video of the precariously positioned vehicle.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Almaizah Umir posted that the incident occurred at around 1.20 pm.

“Serdang Hospital parking. A Honda crashed into the parking wall. Just happened,” she wrote in a post uploaded at 1.30pm, along with a photo of the scene.

A source confirmed that a team from the Seri Kembangan Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the location following the incident.

The source added that the fire department received the emergency call at 2.25pm, and upon arrival, found that the 38-year-old local driver had escaped unscathed.

“The driver was safe and had managed to exit the vehicle before the fire department arrived,” the source said.