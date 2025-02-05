KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A man suspected of setting his wife’s car on fire at Jalan Tebrau has been arrested following a series of police raids.

Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Raub Selamat said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) anti-vice, gambling, and secret societies division (D7) conducted the raids at 12.20am on Wednesday (February 5), according to a report in The Star today.

“The operation was conducted at Taman Sri Tebrau in Johor Baru and Bukit Pasir, Batu Pahat.

“The suspect was arrested in Batu Pahat. We have also confiscated his multi-purpose vehicle (for investigation),” he said in a statement.

ACP Raub said a remand application has been submitted to the courts.

The arrest follows a viral video showing a man blocking a woman’s car with his MPV before pouring petrol on the bonnet and setting it on fire.

ACP Raub confirmed that the incident, which occurred at around 10.20pm on Sunday (February 2), involved a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man believed to be her husband.

Four people inside the car managed to escape unharmed.

Police are investigating the case as mischief by causing fire.