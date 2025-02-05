KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — After US President Donald Trump’s declaration to “take over” Gaza, Palestine, earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia’s stance on this issue was similar to other Islamic nations.

“On Gaza, what’s important is that Malaysia’s stance is the same as other Islamic countries,” Anwar told reporters, here today.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry promptly issued a statement responding to Trump’s proposition with a firm no.

The statement reportedly said that Saudi Arabia will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state and shut down the idea of displacing Palestinians from the region.

It added that its position on the plight of Palestinians were non-negotiable.

Only yesterday, five Arab foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan, an a senior Palestinian official, sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejecting Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to its neighbouring countries during its reconstruction.

The group underscored that Palestinians should lead the rebuilding efforts along with international support and warned that further displacement could destabilise the region.

Last week, Anwar said Malaysia will build a school, hospital, and mosque as an initial effort to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, Palestine which would involve joint efforts by the Japanese and Malaysian governments.

A few hours ago, Trump announced that the US will “take over” the Gaza Strip and relocate Palestinians permanently at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier today without providing details.

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.

“If it’s necessary, we’ll do that, we’re going to take over that piece, we’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it’ll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of,” Trump reportedly said earlier.

Anwar made his remarks after officiating the book launch of A Malik Bennabi Reader: A Muslim Visionary in the Whirlwind of Colonial Modernity by Mohamed El-Tahir El-Mesawi which compiles the ideas and thoughts of Malik Bennabi, a 20th century Muslim thinker who emphasised the importance of intellectual and spiritual reform for the revival of Islamic civilisation.

The prime minister also officiated the establishment of the new International Institute of Futures Studies at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) which would explore the future perspective of the Islamic world through strategic studies and various disciplines.

It aims to be the main point of reference in Islamic thought, philosophy, and global development.