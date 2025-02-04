KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Umno has not held any discussions about removing MCA from Barisan Nasional (BN), its Supreme Council member Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan reportedly said.

He said there was no need to expel MCA from the coalition as no party, including DAP, had made such a request.

“As a founding member of BN, I see no reason for MCA to leave the coalition,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

He also said there had been no discussions within Umno on the matter and was unsure how the issue arose.

Abdul Rahman added that MCA and DAP’s role in advocating for the rights and welfare of the Chinese community was crucial in securing their support.

He said any party with clear policies for the development and interests of the community would gain the backing of the Chinese community.

The issue rose after MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong was quoted claiming that “outsiders” had suggested expelling the party from BN.

Malaysiakini quoted Wee as saying that these calls were made by individuals who had previously accused MCA of betraying the Chinese community by partnering with Umno.