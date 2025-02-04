GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — Several roads in the Jalan Pengkalan Weld area will be closed in stages from tomorrow until Thursday (Feb 6) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (Pai Ti Kong) celebration at Chew Jetty tomorrow.

The Penang City Council (MBPP) said phase one of the closure involves part of Jalan Pengkalan Weld, namely from Gat Lebuh Chulia to Gat Lebuh Acheh from 10 am tomorrow (Feb 5) until 1 Thursday (Feb 6).

“Phase two involves part of Pengkalan Weld, namely from Gat Lebut Chulia to Gat Lebuh Melayu, Gat Lebuh Armenian that is Pengkalan Weld until Lebuh Victoria and Gat Lebuh Acheh that is Pengkalan Weld until Lebuh Victoria.

“The road closures involve one way only at any one time while phase two of the closure will start at 5 pm tomorrow until 1 am Thursday,” it posted on its Facebook page today.

As such, the MBPP reminded all road users to plan their journey and use alternative routes in the affected areas throughout the road closure for the celebration.

The celebration, organised by the state government in collaboration with Chew Jetty Penang, is scheduled from 7 pm to midnight at Pengkalan Weld.

Pai Ti Kong is celebrated on the 9th day of Chinese New Year by Hokkiens, mainly. — Bernama