KUANTAN, Feb 4 — Police have recorded a statement from a woman who claims she will marry the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that the 38-year-old woman had her statement recorded in Perak, and the investigation, conducted under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, was now in its final stage.

“We will submit the investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office soon for further action,” he told reporters after attending the Pahang police monthly assembly at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

The Pahang Palace had previously denied a viral post about a royal wedding involving Tengku Hassanal and a woman, which was said to take place in April.

Comptroller of the Pahang Royal Household, Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya, reportedly said that the post was uploaded by an Instagram user by the name of Faridah Daud (faridah.daud_l).

Meanwhile, Yahaya said that in the first month of this year, 232 commercial crime cases were recorded, with losses amounting to over RM6 million, compared to 220 cases and RM8.7 million in losses during the same period in 2024.

On Op Selamat 23, which began on January 28 and ended yesterday, he said 7,074 summonses were issued, with speeding being the most common offence recorded.

He added that during the same period, there were 383 accidents, with four fatal crash cases recorded.

“Congratulations to Raub for being crowned the Best District in Malaysia, while the Pahang contingent secured 5th place for Op Selamat 23,” he said.

Yahaya said that the assessment was based on the Op Selamat system, which took into account factors such as the number of accidents, summons issued, advocacy management, and the overall planning of the contingent for Op Selamat 23 in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations. — Bernama