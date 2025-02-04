KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said that Malaysia’s assistance in the reconstruction of Gaza and Palestine is part of the country’s international responsibility.

The politician also known as Tok Mat said that the assistance is a collective effort from various countries, not just from Malaysia.

“When the prime minister says that Malaysia is committed to rebuilding Gaza, some people claim it is like ‘feeding the monkeys in the forest, while our own children starve at home’.

“But the truth is, our children at home are not starving, and we are not ‘feeding the monkeys in the forest’. This is our international responsibility,” he said during the minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Mohamad was referring to the Malay proverb “kera di hutan disusukan, anak di rumah mati kelaparan” — which talks about misplaced priorities and neglect of personal responsibilities.

“We take pride in the cooperation of East Asian nations in rebuilding Palestine. This effort is a collective initiative by countries that support justice and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state,” he added.

Mohamad was responding to Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, who asked how to counter or respond to those who say Malaysia is neglecting its citizens when helping to rebuild Gaza.

Mohamad said Malaysia has firmly opposed the establishment of the Zionist regime and has consistently supported the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will build a school, hospital, and mosque as an initial effort to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, Palestine.

Anwar said the reconstruction of Gaza would involve joint efforts by the Japanese and Malaysian governments, which intend to establish and launch funds through the East Asia programme.

In January, Anwar was reported to have said that the reconstruction of Gaza, which was almost entirely destroyed due to Israeli attacks since October 2023, is estimated to cost over US$1 trillion (RM4.5 trillion).

He said that such a substantial amount is required because key facilities have been demolished by Israeli attacks and bombings.