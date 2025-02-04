PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said today that Op Selamat 23 held from January 28 to February 2 recorded a total of 7,882 traffic accidents — a reduction of 902 cases during the same operation last year.

He also said that it is a 10 per cent reduction, compared to the 8,784 cases recorded during the same operation in 2024.

“The number of fatal accidents also saw a decline, with 64 cases recorded compared to 104 cases in 2024.

“Similarly, the number of deaths decreased, with 66 fatalities reported compared to 117 in 2024,” he said during his speech at the Op Selamat 23 appreciation ceremony in conjunction with the Chinese New Year here today.

He then said that according to the statistics, motorcyclists, and pillion riders remained the group with the highest number of fatalities, totalling 47 deaths.

However, he said this also represents a decrease compared to Op Selamat 21, which recorded 82 fatalities.

In a separate development, he said the Op Selamat 23 issued a total of 124,286 summonses, compared to 183,033 summonses during Op Selamat 21.

“This decrease clearly reflects the growing awareness and understanding of road safety rules and regulations among the public,” he added.

Razarudin also said that the police, through the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, has identified 407 hotspot locations and 76 black spot locations nationwide at federal roads, state roads, municipal roads, and others.

He further said there was a significant increase in traffic flow across the country, which is believed to have been influenced by the number of registered vehicles, with a total of 36.6 million as of January 2025.

“This increase was also driven by people taking the opportunity to travel during the 50 per cent toll discount for the 2025 Chinese New Year celebrations, contributing to the rise in traffic volume,” he said.



