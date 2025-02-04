PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — The counter staff rotation initiative, involving all ministries and their respective departments, officially begins today, to enhance the quality of public services and improve the efficiency of service delivery at counters.

The Public Service Department (PSD) said that the initiative aims to develop the skills of officers stationed at service counters, diversify their work capabilities, and improve customer experience by offering more efficient and friendly service.

“This rotation involves key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Human Resources, and several other ministries directly engaged in public service delivery,” PSD said in a statement.

“Officers at service counters will receive regular training and continuous monitoring to maintain the highest level of service quality.

It added that through the work rotation, officers will gain exposure to various counter-related duties, enabling them to efficiently handle a wider range of customer inquiries and concerns.

“The government is confident that this initiative will further strengthen the country's public service and improve the overall experience for the people,” it said.

Meanwhile, PSD director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, in the same statement, stressed that the initiative aligns with the broader goal of public service reform, aiming to create a more dynamic and responsive work system that meets the evolving needs of the people. — Bernama