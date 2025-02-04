KUCHING, Feb 4 — Police recently arrested the 16-year-old boy at the centre of last month’s tragic multi-vehicle pile-up on Jalan Teo Kui Seng here.

However, Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the boy is now out on police bail.

“We managed to take him into custody and took his statement.

“Investigations are ongoing, pending reports from other agencies,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Farhan said the driver, who sustained a neck injury, needs to return to the hospital periodically for follow-ups.

In the incident on Jan 14, a car that was travelling on Jalan Teo Kui Seng from Jalan Lapangan Terbang towards Jalan Setia Raja went out of control and crossed into the opposite lane, colliding with several other vehicles.

Three men and a woman aged between 16 and 45 were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 16-year-old boy died while receiving treatment in the red zone of Sarawak General Hospital. — The Borneo Post