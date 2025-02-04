KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The emergence of new advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, such as China’s DeepSeek, could help increase demand for data centres in the country, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He also believed that AI technological advancements would not be a threat towards Malaysia’s move to become the region’s data centre hub.

“With developments like this, you understand how important it is to have data centres because ultimately if you are able to provide services at a much lower cost, you are going to be able to scale it a lot faster.

“You are going to see a lot of people using these services, and if that is the case, then of course, there will be an increased demand for data,” he told the media after launching 5G Advanced technology today.

To this extent, Gobind noted that the government is doing its due diligence to address the situation, including keeping abreast of all the developments surrounding AI technology worldwide.

“The question is how we can ensure that policies that we have designed earlier are policies that are able to fit into these new developments in terms of how we scale, costing, and in terms of energy consumption,” he added.

Earlier, Gobind officially launched Malaysia’s first 5G Advanced technology by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and Ericsson, which leverages AI and enhances user experience with ultra-low latency and high throughput to bring a truly immersive experience.

The DNB network will continue to benefit from Ericsson’s AI intent-based operations to build a high-performing network.

These advancements both enhance user experiences and enable innovative consumer and enterprise applications that were not possible with standard 5G.

During his keynote speech, Gobind said the enhancement of Malaysia’s 5G network will encourage more 5G adoption amongst users, especially enterprises.

“Accelerating 5G adoption across various enterprises is vital for Malaysia’s digital transformation, not only positioning Malaysia as a 5G leader during our Asean Chairmanship in 2025 but also bolstering our influence on digital investments and benefits in the region.

“Being the first country in Asean to launch 5G Advanced underscores Malaysia’s leadership in digital innovation and sets a benchmark for technological advancement in the region,” he said. — Bernama