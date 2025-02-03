KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The entry requirements for the Nursing Diploma programme for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers have been relaxed to just three credits, which include Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics, and Science.

Previously, candidates were required to have five credits, including Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics or Additional Mathematics, one Science subject (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Applied Science), English, and a pass in any other subject to qualify for the programme, according to a report in Utusan Malaysia today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed this in a statement to the Malay daily.

He said the circular regarding the relaxed entry requirements that had gone viral on social media was true.

“Yes, it’s true, I’ve received information from the Director-General of Health, Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, regarding the reasons for this,” he said.

The letter states that the country is currently facing a severe shortage of nurses to meet healthcare demands.

Therefore, if this issue is not addressed, it will have a significant impact on the nation’s well-being.

“This matter was presented at the meeting of the Malaysian Nursing Board (LJM) on November 28, 2024. The members agreed to relax the entry requirements for the Nursing Diploma programme for SPM leavers from five to three credits.

“Candidates need a minimum of three credits in SPM, including Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics (Elementary/Modern/Additional), and Science (Science/Biology/Chemistry/Physics/Applied Science/Additional Science).

“Additionally, applicants must pass two subjects, including English,” the letter explained.

He added that the relaxed entry requirements apply only to students for the years 2025 and 2026.

“The achievement of students will be analysed through the LJM examinations to assess the effectiveness of this trial period,” he said.

Previously, the entry requirements for the Nursing Diploma programme required candidates to have five credits in SPM, including Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics or Additional Mathematics, and one Science subject like Biology, Chemistry, Physics, or Science.

Candidates also had to pass English and undergo an interview conducted by the educational institution to assess their suitability for the programme.

Earlier, the Malay daily reported that the overcrowding in government hospitals was due to the lack of recruitment of doctors or nurses in the healthcare sector.

The Annual Report of the Malaysian Medical Council (MPM) for 2022 and 2023 showed a decline in the number of provisional registrations in recent years.

In 2017, 6,147 students were registered, but the number fell to 3,867 students in 2021, dropping further to 3,857 students in 2022, and 3,247 students the following year.

The registration numbers from local institutions also showed a decline: 3,336 students in 2020, 3,054 students in 2021, 3,167 students in 2022, and 2,759 students in 2023.

President of the Malaysian Public Health Specialists Association, Professor Dr Jamalludin Ab Rahman, said the decline was more significant among overseas graduates, with the number of registrations from abroad dropping from 1,882 graduates in 2020 to 813 graduates in 2021, 690 graduates in 2022, and further to 488 in 2023.