KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Madani Government will ensure that the distribution of the country’s economic wealth is being optimised for the nation’s development to benefit all segments of the society, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“The entire machinery of the Madani Government will ensure that the country’s economic cake is used for the country’s development, benefiting all segments of society, including smallholders, farmers, fishermen, agricultural industry players, and the entire national food supply chain,” he posted on Facebook.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, posted that in response to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s royal address at the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament earlier today.

In the royal address, Sultan Ibrahim urged the government to continue assisting smallholders, farmers, breeders, and fishermen by taking proactive measures to strengthen the agriculture sector, commodities, and the food supply chain.

His Majesty said that the agenda to empower the Bumiputera economy through cooperation and support from government-linked companies must continue to be implemented.

Anwar said the royal address clearly expressed His Majesty’s concern for efforts to ensure that government administration runs smoothly and continues to bring in various investment opportunities so that the country’s economic progress can be enjoyed and benefited by the people.

“In the royal address, His Majesty also touched on the importance of adopting high and latest technology in terms of digitalisation and cyber security,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that, when it is fully upgraded, the use of the latest technology would lead to a revolution in the government’s delivery system and services.

In his post, Anwar also expressed gratitude for the King’s willingness to grace the ceremony.

“I pray and hope that our blessed and beloved country Malaysia will remain peaceful, prosperous and competitive for a long time under His Majesty’s rule,” he said. — Bernama