KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has dismissed allegations spread by a fake Facebook account claiming she is no longer married to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In a Facebook post on Monday (February 3), Rosmah clarified that the account, which falsely states she is Najib’s ex-wife, does not belong to her, according to a report published in The Star today.

“Please note that the Rosmah Binti Mansor Facebook account is not my genuine account. I am still the wife of Datuk Seri Najib Razak. Do not spread falsehoods,” she said.

Rosmah also shared a screenshot of the fake account for her followers to see.

She further pointed out that she only has one official Facebook account and one TikTok account, both accessible via the links Facebook and TikTok.