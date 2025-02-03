KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The former managing director of Sri Kedawang Travel & Tour (W) Sdn Bhd (SKTT) confirmed that the company issued three cheques totalling RM629,395.30 in the name of Datuk Seri Azlan Man following the cancellation of a family trip to London, United Kingdom, by the former Perlis menteri besar.

Shafiei Ismail, 64, confirmed the matter during his main examination by deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat when shown three copies of Maybank SKTT cheques, dated February 14, 2014, February 5, 2015, and January 20, 2016, all made payable to Azlan Man.

Shafiei explained that the three cheques were refunds for Azlan and his family’s cancelled trips to London in 2013, 2014, and 2015, which had been arranged through the company.

“I’m not sure of the reasons for the cancellations. Based on the documents, the trips were cancelled, and Azlan submitted a refund claim,” he stated.

He was reading his witness testimony before Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi during the trial of the former Bintong assemblyman, who faces 10 charges of submitting false claims and receiving illegal proceeds.

Noralis: Mr Shafiei, you mentioned that there were three refund transactions made to the accused. Could you explain what these refunds were for and why they were issued?

Shafiei: He (Azlan) made the booking but did not travel, so the money had to be refunded. The senior private secretary (SUK) to the Menteri Besar of Perlis requested that the payment be made to the passenger’s account, which was Azlan.

On August 21 of last year, SKTT director Alimah Omar informed the court that she and the company’s general manager, Zulkamar Abu Bakar, signed three cheques totalling RM629,395.30 in Azlan’s name as refunds for the cancelled tour packages in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Alimah, 67, stated that the refund should have been made to the Perlis SUK Office.

Meanwhile, Azlan’s lawyer, Ramli Shariff, asked Shafiei whether the SUK had imposed any conditions on SKTT before the refund was processed. Shafiei responded, “No”.

Azlan, 65, faces five charges related to false claims for overseas vacation expenses amounting to over RM1.18 million, allegedly made at the Perlis SUK Office, State Legislative Assembly Complex, Persiaran Wawasan, Kangar, between December 2013 and December 2017.

The claims involve flight quotations to London as well as invoices from SKTT and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

Azlan is also accused of five counts of receiving illegal proceeds totaling RM1.06 million, between February 19, 2014, and December 2017, at Maybank Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, CIMB Bank Putrajaya branch, and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Additionally, he faces five alternative charges of misappropriating RM1.06 million of government funds paid to SKTT and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

The trial is scheduled to resume on April 21. — Bernama