KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof upheld the royal address of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, which stated that Parliament must function as a platform for checks and balances against the government’s administration.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid said that this is important to strengthen peace and maintain the country’s stability.

“His Majesty also urged Members of Parliament to be a bastion of national unity and not agents of division among the people. We, the people uphold the royal decree as advised,” said the Rural and Regional Development Minister.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim delivered the royal address during the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament.

Fadillah also emphasised this aspect in a post on his Facebook page.

“In the royal address, His Majesty stressed that Parliament is the nation’s highest assembly, a meeting place where the voices of the people are represented, laws are enacted, and a platform for checks and balances on the country’s administration. Parliament is not a place for hostility, insults, or the spread of slander,” said Fadillah.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National TVET Council, said that efforts to empower technical and vocational education (TVET) would continue to be prioritised as a national agenda, which is in line with the King’s intentions.

He also expressed gratitude for His Majesty’s concern regarding the government’s efforts to produce a skilled and competitive workforce through the empowerment of the education system, including TVET.

The chairman of the Special Cabinet Committee on Tourism and Culture – Visit Malaysia Year 2026 said efforts to promote Malaysia’s culture and values internationally will be intensified in addition to creating more economic opportunities in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Fadillah also upheld the royal decree that stated that the government service system should be upgraded using more efficient and transparent digital technology to combat corruption, abuse of power, and the ‘red tape’ culture.

“His Majesty also urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to cybercrimes such as scams and identity theft.

“Concerns were also expressed regarding the culture of slander and incitement online and on social media, which is causing confusion, division, and hostility among the people,” he added. — Bernama