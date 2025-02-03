KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim today called on everyone to unite in keeping the country clean and safe.

He highlighted that the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign is a prime opportunity to showcase the richness of our culture and the noble values of Malaysian society.

“The Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign will showcase the uniqueness of our culture and the noble values of Malaysian society. It will also open up economic opportunities and strengthen the country’s image on the global stage.

“Therefore, all parties must work together to make this campaign a success, especially by ensuring that our country remains clean and safe.

“No tourist would want to visit a country that is dirty and has a high crime rate,” he said during his Royal Address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, emphasizing the significance of sustainable tourism that benefits both the economy and local communities.

Putrajaya aims to attract 35.6 million visitors, a target Anwar expressed confidence in achieving.



Anwar described the plan to generate RM147.1 billion in revenue as both realistic and pragmatic.



