KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Coconuts are a must-have in almost all Hindu rituals as they are considered harbingers of auspicious beginnings.

For devotees, breaking coconuts marks a symbolic surrendering of one’s ego at God’s feet.

But times are changing and today, sustainability has become the operative word due to supply shortages.

Malaysia Council of Hindu Temples and Hindu Associations president Datuk N. Sivakumar said there are some 4,000 Hindu temples nationwide and that even small to medium-sized ones can use up to 1,000 coconuts month for various rituals ranging for major festivals like Pongal, the Tamil New Year, and Deepavali.

“While the exact number of coconuts used can vary by size and the volume of devotees, larger temples typically use up to 15,000 coconuts per month and small-to-medium-sized temples may use around 1,000 coconuts per month,” he told Malay Mail when contacted recently.

Sivakumar said that recently temples are feeling the strain of the ongoing shortage of coconuts in the country, and have been scrambling to find alternative suppliers to secure a steady supply for their rituals.

The shortage also means the prices of coconuts have been on an upward trajectory.

In December 2024, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority said the average price of mature coconuts in peninsular Malaysia was between RM2.20 and RM2.93 per fruit.

Muniswaran Samudram who runs a coconut plantation in Bagan Datuk, Perak, said some temples in the state had not been able to get enough coconuts for prayers last December and or for New Year’s Day.

Recently, he had to decline an order for 10,000 coconuts because the customer could not afford the rising price.

“Last year, I supplied around 15,000 coconuts for Thaipusam and some 20,000 coconuts during the previous year. Normally, clients will look for smaller coconuts for temple worship purposes, which we sell for about RM1.20 to RM1.30.

“But now, we are buying the same fruit for over RM2 and we have to sell it over RM3. Some devotees find it costly.

“Still, I heard many suppliers will be sending coconuts for Thaipusam, and there are devotees still keen on breaking coconuts,” he said.

A coconut distributor sorts coconuts ahead of Thaipusam celebrations along Jalan Datuk Keramat in Penang. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

During Thaipusam, Hindu devotees take vows to smash coconuts during the chariot procession or at the temple.

The number can range anywhere from one per person, 108 or even 1,008 coconuts; the reason being that in Hinduism, the numbers 108 and 1,008 – being derivatives of the largest single digit number nine – signifies wholeness and is considered the basis of all creation.

But major Hindu temples observing Thaipusam in the country are confident that the supply crunch will not deter devotees from fulfilling their religious vows.

Batu Caves Hindu Temple committee chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah said devotees who have taken vows to smash coconuts will do so even if they have to fork out more to buy the fruits.

“But, devotees who have not made the vows yet might be reconsidering their plans due to the shortage.

“However, I personally advise devotees to just break one coconut to display their devotion. As long as you do it with genuine devotion, the number of coconuts doesn't matter,” he told Malay Mail.

In Penang, the Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Devasthanam Temple (also know as Waterfall Hilltop Temple) has secured some 25,000 coconuts earlier this month for archanai (prayer offering) purposes during Thaipusam.

Temple deputy chairman K. Kumarathiraviam said the temple does not supply or sell coconuts for devotees to smash during the celebrations.

“The unique thing about Thaipusam in Penang is that many Chinese devotees fervently break coconuts during the chariot procession.

“I don’t think the price hike in coconuts will affect Thaipusam celebrations because in previous years, coconut price went up to RM2.70 per fruit during Thaipusam,” he added.

In 2017, the Consumer Association of Penang estimated that over 350,000 coconuts were broken over the three days of Thaipusam celebrations on the island alone.