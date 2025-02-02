PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — Former Federal Territories secretary for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Mahathir Rais, has announced that he will be joining a new political party after leaving Bersatu last month.

Mahathir reportedly said his new party has no ties to Bersatu, adding that an official announcement will be made later.

“I will be joining a new political party and do not wish to be associated with Bersatu in any way. I am inclined to support the government’s efforts in rebuilding the nation,” he was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today.

On January 11, Mahathir resigned as secretary of both the Federal Territories chapters of Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He later explained that his departure was due to a misalignment of principles with Bersatu, particularly after he criticised PAS for leading a rally backing disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Dismissing claims that he left due to losing the Segambut division election last year, Mahathir clarified that he had stepped down earlier, submitting his resignation to Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin on October 7.