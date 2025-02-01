PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — The National Forestry (Amendment) Act 2022 (Act A1667) comes into effect today in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the amendments to the National Forestry Act 1984 is aimed at enhancing and strengthening the management of permanent reserved forests (HSK) as well as forest enforcement.

He said Act A1667 had 62 provisions involving amendments and improvements, covering the process of excising and replacing HSK by introducing the requirement for public inquiries, as well as the appointment of federal forestry officers to inspect and investigate individuals suspected of committing forestry offences.

“The amendments also include increased fines and penalties for forestry offences, with maximum fines ranging from RM20,000 to RM5 million, prison sentences of seven to 20 years, and measures to address ambiguities and unclear authorities,” he said in a statement.

The enforcement of Act A1667 in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan is being implemented concurrently with the enforcement of the National Forestry (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Rules 2025 [P.U.(A) 50/2025], which provides for the conduct of public inquiries before any HSK area is excised.

"The enforcement of P.U.(A) 50/2025 makes the Federal Territories (JPWP) the second state to have legislation and procedures for conducting public inquiries before excising HSK areas, after Selangor.

"These rules can serve as a reference for other states currently drafting their own subsidiary legislation to enforce Act A1667," he said.

Nik Nazmi noted that the total HSK area in the Federal Territories currently stood at 152.97 hectares, comprising 84.689 hectares in Kuala Lumpur and 68.281 hectares in Labuan.

He added that the Federal Forestry Department (JPWP) is working to expand the HSK area by gazetting Bukit Dinding in Ulu Kelang, covering 20.05 hectares.

"Through this gazettement, the area will be protected and preserved as a green space, serving as a green lung for the surrounding areas," he said. — Bernama