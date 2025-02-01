KUCHING, Feb 1 — Three key packages under the flood mitigation project here must be implemented simultaneously, with the initial cost expected to exceed RM1 billion, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that the project aims to tackle flooding issues in Kuching and surrounding areas, including Bau.

“In Kuching, there is still one more flood mitigation project in the process of finalising its tender. We are currently discussing this with the Ministry of Economy, as this project is quite large, involving three packages.

“The first is a canal, the second is a bridge, and the third is a barrage that needs to be constructed. The required allocation is substantial — over RM1 billion — and the existing budget is still insufficient as all three packages need to be implemented simultaneously.

“It cannot be carried out separately,” he told reporters after visiting the SK Sejijak temporary evacuation centre (PPS) here today, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, expressed optimism that the necessary funding could be secured this year to expedite the project’s implementation.

“We hope it can be finalised this year. If the project proceeds, it will benefit Kuching and surrounding areas like Bau, as it will help channel excess water from upstream during high tides,” he said.

Earlier, the Petra Jaya MP visited the Dewan Haji Kamaruddin PPS in Kampung Segedup.

Both evacuation centers have since been officially closed, as floodwaters in the affected residential areas have receded to normal levels. — The Borneo Post



