



KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 31 — Police are investigating the discovery of possible human bone fragments at Pantai Batu Buruk 2, here, last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohd Noor said the bone fragments were found by a member of the public, in a bush behind an unoccupied government quarters.

He said that 34 bone fragments have been collected and sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital pathology unit and the Chemistry Department in Terengganu, for further analysis.

“The police received a report at 10.10 pm last night. Investigations were conducted in collaboration with the Kuala Terengganu Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the state Criminal Investigation Department’s forensic team.

“The team collected 34 bone fragments from a bush near a dry drain, approximately 40 metres from the shoreline, during high tide last night,” he said when contacted today.

Azli said further intelligence is being carried out to determine whether the location was an old or private burial site.

He added that efforts to identify the victim or the owner of the bones are dependent on medical and chemical examinations, which will include details such as gender, time of death, and other relevant findings.

He advised the public not to speculate about the discovery. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters. — Bernama



