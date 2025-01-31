KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Actor and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) advisory board member Datuk Afdlin Shauki has denied allegations of misconduct in the awarding of a project under the purview of the Kuala Lumpur mayor.

On Tuesday, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Sharif stated that DBKL was investigating claims circulating on social media that Afdlin was involved in awarding a RM4 million project without an open tender, according to a report published in Free Malaysia Today.

In response, Afdlin dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating in an Instagram post that they were an attempt by irresponsible parties to damage his reputation.

“Their agenda is driven by jealousy and unjustified hatred. Such malicious slander and accusations should not be allowed to spread,” he said.

“I am ready to fully cooperate with any investigations opened into this matter. I am also confident that the truth will eventually emerge and justice will prevail.”

Afdlin added that he had lodged a police report regarding the matter.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had earlier indicated its willingness to assist DBKL in investigating the allegations.

The controversy arose from a social media post alleging that a RM4 million DBKL publishing project was awarded to a company linked to Afdlin’s associate without undergoing the proper tender process.

The post also claimed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his political secretary, Datuk Azman Abidin, were aware of the projects applied for by Afdlin, compelling DBKL’s directors to expedite approvals.

Azman, however, refuted these claims, stating that his name had been misused and that political figures were often easy targets for such false allegations.

Meanwhile, Maimunah revealed that upon assuming office last year, she had cancelled a separate RM7 million project linked to Afdlin.