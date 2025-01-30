KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The number of flood evacuees relocated to temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sarawak and Sabah has surged to 4,000 as of 8 pm yesterday, compared to 1,250 earlier.

In Sarawak, 2,981 individuals from 862 families are housed in 36 PPS across the state.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat stated that Serian recorded the highest number of displaced people, with 1,406 individuals from 453 families taking shelter in 15 PPS.

The other affected areas are Bau, Bintulu, Kuching, Kanowit, Miri, Samarahan, Sebuyau, Selangau, Siburan, Simunjan, Subis, and Tatau.

Whereas, in Miri, a landslide in Kampung Lereng Bukit has left 105 people from 25 families seeking refuge in one PPS.

In Sabah, the number of flood evacuees rose sharply to 1,019 individuals from 291 families yesterday, compared to 224 from 66 families earlier yesterday.

According to the InfoBencana website of the Social Welfare Department, in addition to Kota Marudu and Beaufort, which were affected earlier, Beluran, Sandakan, Telupid, and Tongod have all opened PPS to accommodate evacuees.

Kota Marudu remains the worst-hit district, with 673 individuals from 194 families housed in two PPS.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Civil Defence Force reported that three more PPS have been opened in Kota Marudu, and evacuations were still being carried out yesterday, with the number expected to exceed 1,000.

"A PPS has also been opened in Lahad Datu, and evacuations are currently underway," the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) reported a landslide at Jalan Marak Parak, Kota Marudu, rendering the road impassable. Motorists are advised to use the Jalan Kandagon alternative route.

Similarly, Jalan Telupid-Tongod is inaccessible due to a landslide, with Jalan Tapaang designated as the alternative route.

Flooding has also made Jalan Labuan in Kota Belud impassable, and motorists are urged to take Jalan KB Bypass and Jalan KK Kudat instead.

Additionally, sectors C3 and C9 of Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan, a key route linking Sabah’s west and east coasts, have been hit by floods. Only one lane was passable earlier. — Bernama