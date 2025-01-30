KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Four men have been arrested in connection to an incident where vehicles ploughed into a group of individuals outside a nightclub on Wednesday night.
Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief, Deputy Comm Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob, confirmed the arrests.
“As of now, four men have been arrested to assist investigations. A remand order will be obtained today (Thursday, January 30),” he said in a report published in The Star today.
Azry said the incident stemmed from a prior disagreement between the group of suspects and the victims, who had been out partying.
A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the two vehicles emerging from a side lane before driving into a group of people standing along the road, in front of a building.
After the collision, the vehicles make a U-turn, drive against the flow of traffic, and then swerve to target the same group once again.
According to Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, a 24-year-old man had filed a police report regarding the incident, which occurred on Old Klang Road in front of the nightclub on Wednesday, January 29.
“Both vehicles rammed into a group of men, injuring three of them. We are investigating under Section 307 of the Penal Code (attempted murder),” he said.
Katanya di Jalan Klang Lama. Gila la. Sesapa ada news? pic.twitter.com/qOzWR2V17x— Anaz. iDevice Repair (@annazrulan) January 29, 2025