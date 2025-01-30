KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Four men have been arrested in connection to an incident where vehicles ploughed into a group of individuals outside a nightclub on Wednesday night.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief, Deputy Comm Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob, confirmed the arrests.

“As of now, four men have been arrested to assist investigations. A remand order will be obtained today (Thursday, January 30),” he said in a report published in The Star today.

Azry said the incident stemmed from a prior disagreement between the group of suspects and the victims, who had been out partying.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the two vehicles emerging from a side lane before driving into a group of people standing along the road, in front of a building.

After the collision, the vehicles make a U-turn, drive against the flow of traffic, and then swerve to target the same group once again.

According to Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, a 24-year-old man had filed a police report regarding the incident, which occurred on Old Klang Road in front of the nightclub on Wednesday, January 29.

“Both vehicles rammed into a group of men, injuring three of them. We are investigating under Section 307 of the Penal Code (attempted murder),” he said.