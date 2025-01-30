KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The parents of a seven-year-old girl have been arrested after their daughter was confirmed dead at Hospital Kajang on January 29, 2025, with signs of severe physical abuse.

According to Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof, the hospital's emergency department reported the incident at approximately 1.11am, after the child was brought in unconscious by her parents. Despite medical efforts, the girl was declared dead upon arrival.

A post-mortem examination conducted later that same day at hospital's forensic unit revealed numerous fresh and old injuries on the child's body, indicating prolonged abuse.

“The cause of death was ‘due to blunt force trauma to the abdomen,’” Naazron said in a statement.

Both parents were then arrested, and remanded starting today.

The case is being investigated as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by the death sentence or a prison term ranging from 30 to 40 years.

The child's identity has not been released pending further investigation, but police confirmed she was a local. The police are urging those with relevant information about the case to contact the investigating officer, ASP Nur Ayuni Abd Aziz, at 016-2080717 or visit any nearby police station.