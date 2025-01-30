BINTULU, Jan 30 — Bintulu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has attributed the severe flooding that affected several areas in Bintulu to flaws in the drainage system and the failure to implement the Sungai Sibiew riverbed project.

Tiong, who is also the minister of tourism, arts and culture said the that these issues prevented excess water from three days and two nights of heavy rain from being effectively discharged, leading to a rapid surge in river levels.

He pointed out that the worst-affected areas were those surrounding Sungai Sibiew, a direct consequence of the long-overdue deepening and widening of the riverbed.

“The Sungai Sibiew riverbed project has been nothing more than a proposal for nearly five years with no real progress. This devastating flood should serve as an urgent warning - relevant agencies must take responsibility.

“I have repeatedly emphasised that the river must be deepened by at least three to five metres and widened to 100 metres to accommodate the increased rainfall due to climate change. Only then can we prevent such disasters from recurring,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the riverbed of Sungai Kemena, which directly connects to the sea, needs to be deepened as severe sedimentation has led to its gradual shallowing, making it increasingly difficult for boats to navigate.

Tiong said he will again stress the urgency of deepening and widening the two rivers during the upcoming meeting at the Resident’s Office on Feb 10 where he will also propose halting the construction of a bridge connecting Taman Jason and Taman Kemena Sutera to avoid disruptions to the riverbed works.

He also urged for the relocation of residents living in illegal settlements along both riverbanks to be expedited to facilitate the river works, as their continued residence in the areas poses significant safety risks. — Bernama