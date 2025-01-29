MIRI, Jan 29 — Rescuers have recovered three additional bodies from the Kampung Lereng Bukit landslide, bringing the confirmed death toll to four.

At the time of writing, search efforts continue as rescuers work relentlessly to locate the last victim still buried under the rubble.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed to reporters at the scene that the second body, identified as 41-year-old Sazarena Arabi, was discovered at 10.40am buried beneath the rubble.

“At around 11.30am, rescuers managed to find the third victim, an eight-year-old girl, near the second victim.

“Subsequently, at 11.40am, the rescue team discovered another victim, an 11-year-old girl,” he said.

He revealed that the three victims — Sazarena and her two daughters — were part of a family.

A 71-year-old woman, identified as Fatimah Dawi, is still missing. She is the mother of Sazarena.

Earlier in the morning, rescuers had recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy, who was Sazarena’s son.

Alexson also clarified that the incident involved 12 victims, not eight as initially reported.

“The team are still at the site doing their very best to retrieve the last victim,” he said. — The Borneo Post